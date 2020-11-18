Menu
Subaru takes a dip with killer crocs at Kakadu's notorious Cahills Crossing
Subaru takes a dip with killer crocs at Kakadu’s notorious Cahills Crossing
Subaru takes a dip with killer crocs at notorious Cahills Crossing

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
18th Nov 2020 7:53 AM
CAHILLS Crossing took another casualty on Monday night in the form of a blue Subaru Forester.

The NT News understands the driver of the car attempted to cross the croc-infested East Alligator River on Monday night but got stuck part way over, with the occupants making it to safety.

It's not known how many people were in the car.

Unable to retrieve the car, it sat there until the morning.

Commuters from both sides of the river were left unable to cross until it was pulled out mid yesterday morning.

 

People travelling in this now waterlogged Subaru had to be rescued overnight when it became stuck at Cahills Crossing. Picture: Charlotte Ruth
Adjumarllarl Store manager John Gatley said cars were regularly drowned on Cahills Crossing as people misjudged the depth and the strength of the water.

"At the moment the water is up a bit high as it's a bit silted up," he said.

"It's the speed of the water that pushes the car over.

"Yesterday I went over at .8 but it was still."

Mr Gatley said the region needed a good flood of water to clean out the river from silt and debris.

The East Alligator River is notorious for crocs with Cahills Crossing being home to dozens and dozens of the reptiles.

People travelling in this now waterlogged Subaru had to be rescued overnight when it became stuck at Cahills Crossing. Picture: Charlotte Ruth
Tourists flock to the crossing to catch a glimpse of the saltwater crocs snapping up barramundi as they swim over the crossing.

Police urge people to be mindful of river crossings and flooded waterways.

"If you come across a flooded road, do not risk your safety by entering the water. If it's flooded, forget it," a spokeswoman said.

 

 

 

 

