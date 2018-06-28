Subaru Liberty is a sound all-rounder: used review 2009-2014

MID-SIZE sedans are proving as popular as root canal treatment these days as they fall victim to the SUV revolution. Yet this makes the off-trend styles among the best value cars you can buy, new or used.

Subaru's Liberty nameplate has been with us since 1989. We'll focus on the fifth generation from September 2009 until the end of 2014.

Reliable, roomy and safe, the varied model line-up spoils you for choice. There are a wagon or sedan, rapid GT and 3.6R models and the Exiga wagon with six or seven seats. Typical of Subaru, these are all-wheel drive only, a huge point of difference in the sedan or wagon playground. All engines are horizontally opposed in "boxer" configuration, giving a characteristic thrum.

Subaru Liberty 2010: The 2.5i is the most common

Styling is smart but bland, mirrored by the cabins that are well screwed together but somewhat drab and suffering from an abundance of cheap-feeling plastics.

Positively, the space inside is excellent, where three adults can fit in the back with ample leg and headroom. Wagons have reclining rear seats and are the practical choice, especially as the sedan lacks a folding rear seat that would endow extra cargo space.

The MY10 Libertys arrived mainly in 2.5i guise with (prepare yourself) Premium, Premium SatNav, Sports, Sports Premium and Sports Premium SatNav grades.

A 2.5i GT Premium SatNav was the hot one with a cracking 191kW/350Nm turbo engine and sporty Bilstein suspension. The sedan-only 3.6R Premium SatNav, the only six-cylinder variant, liked a drink.

Standard on all but the 3.6R was a six-speed manual gearbox; the 2.5i and 2.5i Sports had a rather whiny and unsatisfying continuously variable transmission (but at least had paddle-shifters) but the GT had a conventional five-speed auto.

The six-seat Exiga in 2.5i and 2.5i Premium grades landed soon afterwards and upgraded in July 2012 with seven seats.

2012 Liberty: The 3.6R Premium sedan came with satellite navigation

At launch the 2.5i had 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control aircon, MP3 audio and LED instrument display. The 2.5i Sport added sports bumper and grille, 18-inch alloys, Bilstein suspension, faux carbon-fibre dash and door trim, leather door trim inserts and alloy pedals.

Premium versions of the above added leather, electric sunroof, power driver's seat and rear air vents, while any SatNav models also had screens - rather basic it must be said - plus Bluetooth, DVD/CD player, reverse camera and in-built navigation. Sports Premiums also had power passenger seat and better audio.

The turbo GT and 3.6R added a dual exhaust, auto headlights and wipers, smart key with push button start and SI-Drive with three drive modes.

Bluetooth was in all by November 2010, but favour 2012 model year Libertys as by then all had leather trim, power driver's seat, 4.3-inch screen, USB connection, rear air vents and reversing cameras.

2009 Exiga wagon: Initially a six-seater, adding a seventh seat in 2012

In September 2012 the Liberty 2.5X and 3.6X auto sedans arrived with slightly different styling and an extra 50mm of ground clearance, aimed at buyers in rural and regional areas. As Subaru's own Liberty-based Outback wagon already served this segment, X sales weren't great.

Subaru's excellent crash-avoiding EyeSight driver assist was introduced on the 3.6R Premium and then gifted to the X models. By 2013 it was standard on all but the entry levels. Favour cars with this excellent safety gear.

The 2013 models also had minor cosmetic changes, a slight boost to power and torque and revised AWD. The entry-level 2.5i was lumbered with cloth trim once more.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Most owners are thrilled with their Libertys, no major common faults have arisen but you must check the service record is impeccable. Avoid examples without the required stamps.

Libertys require servicing every six months, which arguably has helped them maintain a reputation for reliable engines and gearboxes.

Subaru boxer motors have a reputation also for heavy oil consumption and, if the owner hasn't stayed on top of this, engine damage such as head gasket failure can occur. Check the oil light on the dash goes off, and look for mayonnaise-type gunk under the oil filler cap or in the radiator, or oil in the coolant bottle.

2010 3.6R Premium cabin: With all versions, check airbag has been replaced

Subaru's three-year warranty has by now expired. These Libertys have the dangerous Takata airbags common in many brands of car, so ensure any you consider has been recalled for the required replacement.

Other recalls have been in September 2016 for a fire risk from a melting windscreen wiper cover; July 2010 for manual gearboxes needing better lubrication; June 2010 for steering wheel wiring; and May 2010 for a CVT oil cooler hose.

Australia has a Liberty-specific online forum at forum.liberty.asn.au, which is rich with advice.

IAIN SAYS

Three stars

2010 GT: Turbo engine and three drive modes

A decent choice for those not jumping on the SUV bandwagon, the Liberty looks safe and reliable with the assuredness of all-wheel drive.

Wagons are the more practical and most versions are dull. The turbocharged GTs are quick street sleepers, albeit quite pricey.

Post-2012 Libertys feature better kit if you can afford one. Ensure oil services have been strictly carried out on any you consider.

OWNERS SAY

Jeff de Rooy: I have a love-hate thing with my Liberty. Performance is OK when I put 98 fuel in it and I get about 7.1L/100km. There's heaps of room and I love the safety features. I've had constant problems with a very creaky driver's seat which instead of simply being replaced has been in to be repaired a few times, only for the creak to return. I have given up on getting it fixed and in frustration will likely turn over the car way before I should normally.

Gordon Oates: I am on my third Liberty, a 2010 Exiga wagon in which we've done more than 100,000km. Many motoring writers don't like the CVT but I have found it excellent. Good all-round vision is aided by the reversing camera. Economy on regular unleaded is good - 8.4L-8.8L/100km city and 7.8L on long drives. It's very comfortable, with plenty of legroom in second row and an adult-friendly third row. Servicing by our local workshop is cheap and the only replacement has been the battery.

THE EXPERTS SAY

Subaru introduced its continuously variable transmission (CVT) to the Liberty range in this generation, replacing the previous four-speed automatic. It sold more than 20,000, sedan and wagon combined. The peak year was 2010 with a tally of 6203.

Subaru Liberty range, 2010: Reliable and with good retained value

Among used listings, nine out of 10 are CVT equipped. The base-grade 2.5i accounts for about 40 per cent of Libertys on sale and the rarest is the limited-edition 2.5X.

A 2009 entry-level 2.5i sedan ($33,990 new) is valued at $9500. The flagship GT Premium wagon from the same year ($56,990 new) in good condition is worth $15,800.

For 2014 models, the 2.5i sedan ($32,990 new) is worth $17,650. Pay $31,200 for the GT Premium wagon ($58,490 new).

Subaru has a strong reputation for retained values, and the fifth generation Liberty upholds the honour against nearest rivals, the Ford Mondeo, Mazda6 and Volkswagen Jetta. Only the Toyota Camry from 2009 has a slight edge over the Liberty. For 2014, the Liberty has lost ground to the current generation of Mazda6 and the Jetta, is narrowly behind the locally built Camry and well ahead of the Mondeo. - Red Book

SUBARU LIBERTY 2009-15

PRICE NEW $32,990-$58,490

SAFETY 5 stars

ENGINES 2.5-litre 4-cyl, 123kW/229Nm or 127kW/235Nm; 2.5-litre 4-cyl turbo, 195kW/350Nm; 3.6-litre 6-cyl, 191kW/350Nm

TRANSMISSIONS 6-speed man, 5-speed auto, CVT; AWD

THIRST 7.9L-10.3L/100km