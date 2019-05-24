Styling trends for modern brides at the Wedding Expo

MODERN, rustic, boho, nautical - the style or theme of your wedding is what sets the scene for your special day. Everything from flowers to table arrangements and lighting come into play, and the options are endless.

Wedding and event stylist, Anita Williams from Coffs Harbour Wedding Hire, is no stranger to the industry, having attended the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville as an exhibitor for many years.

"Sometimes the planning process can be overwhelming for couples and they just need someone to help them spark ideas,” Anita said.

Anita's approach to wedding styling goes far beyond what you will see on display at her stall.

"Because we have so much stock and options for styling it's impossible to showcase it all at the expo. I like to use the day as an opportunity to meet with couples face to face.”

The event is a perfect occasion to get to know the suppliers, brainstorm, and share ideas.

Talking trends, Anita is loving the tropical look with hues of 'living coral' colours which works so well with the natural surroundings of the Coffs Coast.

When it comes down to the final selection, it's all about the personal style of the couple. The biggest tip for those seeking inspiration? Scrolling through Pinterest images is a popular way to find #styleinspo and it's also a good idea to look at photos of what your venue has done in the past.

"Don't go too crazy or get carried away with everything that's out there on Pinterest or you can end up feeling overwhelmed. Sometimes I get shown very elaborate images but it's important to be realistic about the budget. You don't need to break the bank to make your event look amazing. There are definitely other ways.”

Time poor individuals can expect to walk in through the doors of the expo, talk to the knowledgeable suppliers, and walk out equipped with all of the information to go forward with planning their wedding. The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort, June 2.