Style and space for all the family

IT'S easy to understand why this quiet street, tucked away in Boambee East, was named "View Drive”.

From this elevated position, homes have lovely green vistas to the mountains and over the surrounding tree-filled district from almost every window.

This four-bedroom residence, at 15 View Drive, has been beautifully maintained. The home-owners have recently completed stylish, contemporary updates including new flooring throughout and fully renovated bathrooms.

BOAMBEE EAST RACHEL VERCOE

A private walled garden leads from the street to the entry. One of the first things you will notice in this home is the natural light. Many of the rooms have double aspect windows ensuring the light spills in and, with green outlooks over the garden and adjoining reserve, privacy is not an issue.

The tiled entry leads to the first of two indoor living spaces. One bedroom and a powder room are also located close to the entry making it ideal for anyone who would like to work from home.

Leading on from the formal living area is the open dining space, with double height ceiling adding architectural interest. Flowing on to an open plan kitchen and large casual living area with glass doors leading to a deck, it is clear this home has been designed with family living and entertaining in mind.

BOAMBEE EAST RACHEL VERCOE

There are two large decks to enjoy. The upper deck (off the family living area) has plenty of space for both dining and lounging and extensive views over the garden and reserve. Stairs from this deck lead to a separate covered lower level with plenty of space to park the barbecue and bar stools, there is even an outdoor shower.

BOAMBEE EAST RACHEL VERCOE

Inside, timber stairs lead to the second storey and the master suite. This parents' retreat includes a large bedroom with space for a sitting area, a walk-in wardrobe, new ensuite and double glass doors leading to a private, secluded patio.

A spacious family bathroom and two queen-sized bedrooms with built-in robes completes this level of the home.

A mix of lawn and easy-care tropical and native plants give the garden plenty of interest, colour and shade. Clever landscaping design ensures you have a low-maintenance garden which is not only attractive but functional for either children or pets.

BOAMBEE EAST RACHEL VERCOE

Other features include a neutral, modern, colour scheme, air-conditioning, ceiling fans, under-stair storage, large "man cave” workshop, fully-fenced gardens, double lock-up garage and the picturesque Kinchella reserve at the rear of the property.