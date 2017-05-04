21°
Stunning Woolgoolga headland position

Melissa Martin | 4th May 2017 6:00 AM
WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home
WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

The Real Estate Property Guide team took in the breathtaking views and stunning architecture at this week's cover home.

This stunning headland home at 43 Ocean St, Woolgoolga will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Woolgoolga selling agent Peter Mitchell said properties don't come much better than this.

"This is a brand-new home, built to the highest quality to suit its elevated, northern aspect on the headland while being protected from the southerly winds,” he said.

"The ocean views are stunning, with each room offering something special.”

The split-level, five bedroom, three-bathroom home takes in the ocean vista from every level, but the interiors are just as impressive as the view. Custom timber cabinetry features throughout and is a stunning feature when paired with the black Italian Granite in the kitchen and full butler's pantry with wine fridge.

There is literally something here for everyone; from the double garage with vast workshop space and under house storage, to the alfresco entertaining room with outdoor kitchen to the bedroom wing with private media room, the home office and on the top floor, the sumptuous master retreat with endless ocean views.

"This property is pure luxury and a short distance to the Woolgoolga CBD, offering quality restaurants, cafes, shops and some of the best beaches on the Mid North Coast.”

See more tomorrow at the Real Estate Property Guide

Coffs Coast Advocate

cardow & partners luxury property real estate woolgoolga woolgoolga headland

