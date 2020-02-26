Stunning Weinstein ‘rape factory’ claims

Rose McGowan described the verdict against Weinstein as ‘taking out the trash’. Picture: Getty Images

WARNING: Graphic

Rose McGowan has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of running a "rape factory".

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB) she said: "If we do the math, and do it correctly, he could potentially be one of the biggest serial rapists in history.

"He had a full machine set up only to rape. Movies was his living but there was a rape factory … behind the scenes."

The #MeToo activist was speaking after shamed Weinstein was convicted of rape in a New York Court on Monday.

He could be sentenced to up to 29 years and will remain in jail until his upcoming sentencing on March 11.

Speaking via video link to the UK, McGowan described his conviction as a "huge moment" but admitted she feared he would be exonerated, The Sun reported.

She said: "He very much came after me. He and his giant machine of other monsters … people that he paid to do dastardly things.

"The other night I have to be honest I was sitting at home and I was thinking I should do the laundry and I thought if he gets convicted will he hire a hitman to kill me."

McGowan claims Weinstein raped her when she was 23. She later reached a $149,000 settlement with him.

Accuser Katherine Kendall earlier told GMB she felt an enormous amount of relief when Weinstein was found guilty.

"I was somewhat surprised as I had prepared myself for a not guilty. There was a lot of victim blaming," she said.

"I think this is just the tip of the iceberg … women will start to come forward much more now.

"I feel like this is a new day for everyone because we are saying if we can find Harvey Weinstein guilty then you too can come forward about your predator … your voice will be heard."

Immediately after the trial, McGowan praised the brave women who spoke out against Weinstein - saying they were successful in "taking out a monster".

Speaking after the disgraced Hollywood mogul was found guilty on sex assault charges, she wrote: "I'm proud of the brave women who testified, they have taken out a monster on Earth."

The 46-year-old added: "Thank you to the prosecutor and jury who said not one more."

And the star went on to post a scathing statement.

"For once he won't be sitting comfortably," it read. "For once he will know what it's like to have power wrapped around his neck.

"Today is not a referendum on #MeToo. This is taking out the trash."

Actor Rose McGowan has been a leading voice in the #MeToo movement that saw Weinstein convicted on Monday. Picture: Mark Lennihan/AP

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Other alleged Weinstein victims and leading activists among the #MeToo movement praised the result of the often-fraught trial on Monday.

Witness Annabella Sciorra wrote in a statement: "My testimony was painful but necessary.

"I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart.

"While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence.

"For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women."

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant who accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 2006, said on CBS This Morning: "It was just a huge relief. It was a huge relief that the jury got it.

"I just think that we're being educated about the reality of sexual assault and sexual assault victims," she said. "It's not always just a stranger. It's very often somebody that the person knows, and with that comes an entire other layer of processing."