Stunning trailer released alongside stellar SWIFF line-up

SWIFF founders Dave Horsley and Kate Howat at the Screenwave International Film Festival preview gala. Photo credit: Jay Black / And the trees photography.

Film-lovers are spoiled for choice now this year's SWIFF program has been released, featuring a fabulous mix of cutting edge cinema and iconic classics.

The Jetty Memorial theatre, the spiritual home of the Screenwave International Film Festival, was the scene of a preview gala screening of Another Round and the release of the 2021 program.

The Thomas Vinterberg comedy, starring Mads Mikkelsen, joins a distinguished list of films which are sure to delight, including Chloe Zhao's Nomadland which has been generating significant buzz at festivals the world over.

This year's SWIFF sizzle reel is up. Music by Scott Collins, with violin by SSO violinist Amber Davis. And cut by me. Posted by Dave At Screenwave on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Frances McDormand stars as a van-dwelling nomad embarking on a journey through America and her co-stars are often non-actors playing 'embellished' versions of themselves.

Nomadland is one of the many films screening at the festival's newest venue at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus, which is also now its biggest.

New upgrades to the theatre mean it will also play host to the festival's closing night screening of Mogul Mowgli and subsequent after-party featuring live music at the CHEC Gathering Space right out front of the theatre.

David Wenham in The Furnace. The film will open the Screenwave International Film Festival on April 14.

As is tradition, SWIFF also released their 2021 trailer which can be view s on their Facebook page.

The festival have also announced that Australian acting legend Jack Thompson will be patron for the 2021 festival, which will also feature a five-film program as a tribute to his 50-year career.

Presale for this year's festival has been one of the strongest ever and people are encouraged to get in and book tickets early, with some sessions already selling fast.

The festival runs from April 14 -29 and to view the entire SWIFF program, for more information or to book tickets visit swiff.com.au.

Originally published as Stunning trailer released alongside stellar SWIFF line-up

