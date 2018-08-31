Stunning scenes of Sri Lankan wildlife

THERE are not many times that I will voluntarily get up before sun however with the promise of elephants and monkeys in their natural habitat; it was hard to say no to.

An elephant. Jess Buchan

We were in the south of Sri Lanka and after sun-drenched days on the coast, we were ready to head inland and see some of Sri Lanka's wildlife.

It was long before the sun rose above the horizon and even the skinny, angry looking roosters were still sound asleep.

It was 4:45am and we were about to go on safari though Udawalawe National Park.

Despite my sleepy demeanor on the inside, I was excited - elephants were just moments away.

The elephants of Sri Lanka. Jess Buchan

We drove deep into the park, losing the other tourist-laden Jeeps and as the sky began to lighten, our driver pointed out various different animals that we had no hope of spotting on our own.

Monkeys, peacocks, water buffalo and huge monitor lizards were all exciting to see in the wild but it was the elephants I was patiently waiting for.

A peacock in all its glory Jess Buchan

Thankfully I didn't have to wait long until we stumbled upon a herd of elephants digging in for their morning feed.

The mowed through the dense grass like bulldozers, filling their enormous bellies in the cool morning air.

They didn't even bat an eyelid as we pulled up nearby and watched them go about their morning routine.

The baby elephants stuck together and their mothers circled around them, enclosing them like an elephant-made play pen.

Sri Lankan wildlife. Jess Buchan

As it reached mid morning we made our way back out of the park.

It was a much quicker trip as the animals had descended into the shade for the day so we were thankful that early start had been worth it!

