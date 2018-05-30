Menu
Luke Taylor, of Surflife Australia Photography, shot a real-time video of the full moon rising above the Cape Byron Lighthouse.
News

Stunning real-time video of full moon over lighthouse

30th May 2018 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM

THIS incredible four-minute video, shot by a local photographer, will make you appreciate the wonder of nature.

Luke Taylor of Surflife Australia Photography posted the video on his Facebook page last night.

"Tonight I captured a real time video of the full moon rise behind Byron Bay Lighthouse but this time the moon is rising in the constellation of Sagittarius... and I'm a Sagittarius! I thought that was pretty cool," he wrote.

"There was a lot of cloud looming out to the east and to be honest I didn't think that I had a hope of capturing anything.

"But as the time got closer the weather did its thing and the moon managed to rise up just perfect.

"I was really hoping to photograph or video this moon rise because the sun and the moon are at full opposition, meaning there is a lot of light still because the sun has just set as the moon rises.

"It doesn't happen all that often and when it does if you can capture it you have a lot of light on your foreground meaning you can see everything in the picture as well as the moon. It looked stunning."

Mr Taylor said he took the footage 4.9km from Cape Byron Lighthouse on Belongil Beach, right at the Belongil Creek mouth.

The equipment

  • Canon Australia 7D, Canon 600mm IS ii, F/4
  • Canon 1.4 Extender with a Focal length of 840mm
  • iPhone apps PhotoPills and StarWalk to find the location for the shoot
  • Video processed in Premiere Pro CC.
byron bay cape byron lighthouse editors picks full moon
Lismore Northern Star

