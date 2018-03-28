Menu
Parliament quashed any hopes for big rates refunds, passing a law last week over the so-called "fake fees”. Valerie Horton
Stunning rates bungle: Judge tells council to pay up

John Weekes
28th Mar 2018 7:05 AM

AFTER a landmark decision on a major rates bungle, a local council has been ordered to pay court costs.

In November, Justice David Jackson found Fraser Coast Regional Council issued invalid rate notices for three years.

The council and Linville Holdings had been in court over unpaid rates.

The judgment in November was reported to have possible implications for other councils and ratepayers.

But the Queensland Government introduced a bill into Parliament and last week overturned the "improperly” levied rates and charges.

However, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Jackson ordered the council to pay Linville's costs.

Linville was the company of former Tiaro mayor Linda Harris.

In January, Fraser Coast Regional Council appealed against the embarrassing ruling. -NewsRegional

