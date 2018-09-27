Plan that makes breast and formula equal best

FORMULA fed babies are as healthy as breastfed babies, providing the mum has planned to breastfeed throughout her pregnancy, a controversial new study shows.

The benefits of breastfeeding reported in the vast majority of research could be influenced by how the mother researched breastfeeding, infant health and nutrition while waiting for bub's arrival, claims a paper published in the journal Social Science & Medicine: Population Health.

While the breast is the ideal choice, the study is likely to boost the morale of the many new mothers who want to breastfeed but find it impossible.

"It's important to understand that we are not trying to imply that just intending to breastfeed is what's leading to these health outcomes," study co-author Jessica Su, an assistant professor in the University of Buffalo's Department of Sociology, said.

"What we found is that ­intending mothers had more information about nutrition and diet, they more frequently consulted their physicians and had better access to information related to ­infant health than those mums who did not intend to breastfeed.

"Breastfeeding is not always practical and may not produce the health benefits mothers hope for, yet the 'breast is best' message is so strong that it can create undue stress and feelings of inadequacy for mothers who are unable to breastfeed.

"There is a high cost to this message, especially if the benefits of breastfeeding are overstated," Ms Su said.

Experts say the pressure to breastfeed babies can have a negative impact on babies. File picture

In response to the research, the Australian Breastfeeding Association says that breastfeeding is important for the health of women and babies and most women in Australia want to breastfeed. The initiation rate is 96 per cent.

The association recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months and for breastfeeding to continue alongside complementary food until 12 months of age and beyond.

Myra Mawby with her 14-month-old daughter Lyla, whom she is still breastfeeding. Picture: Tara Croser.

Brisbane mum-of- two Myra Mawby is still breastfeeding her 14-month-old-baby Lyla.

"I was one of the lucky ones in that breastfeeding wasn't difficult but I know other mums who have been devastated that they have not been able to and there is a lot of pressure to persevere," she said.

"I agree that a mother's knowledge of good nutrition will have a big impact on the health of a child, especially when solids are introduced," she said.