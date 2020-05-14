Study shows almost 150 admitted to ICU during pandemic

The study shows 149 patients have been admitted to the ICU since the Covid-19 outbreak began in Australia.

The study shows 149 patients have been admitted to the ICU since the Covid-19 outbreak began in Australia.

A COLLABORATIVE study led by Monash University has captured national data showing a total of 149 patients have been admitted to the ICU since the Covid-19 outbreak began in Australia.

Over 76 ICUs are participating in the study nationally, and of those 149 admissions, 85 tested positive to Covid-19 while 18 were strongly suspected but returned a negative swab test.

A total of 46 were suspected of having Covid-19 but were still awaiting test results as of May 7.

Patients admitted to ICU with Covid-19 symptoms ranged from 39 to 85 years, however the majority of cases occurred in those aged over 60 (69 per cent), with 41 per cent occurring in the 70-79 age group.

Of the 85 confirmed Covid‐19 patients, 12 have died, 31 were discharged home, three were transferred to another hospital/facility, 20 remain in hospital ward care and 19 in ongoing ICU care.

The most common symptoms at time of admission to hospital included fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue/malaise and diarrhoea.

The project, led by Dr Aidan Burrell and Professor Andrew Udy of Monash University’s Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Research Center (ANZIC‐RC), is also contributing the data to the University of Oxford that is managing the global SPRINT-SARI database.

“This is the first time we have data outlining the number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU, the duration of their care, the type of treatments they’re receiving, and the number that are surviving,” said Professor Udy.

“From a broad national perspective, this data gives us important insights into the type of therapy, care, and medical intervention our sickest Covid-19 patients need. It means we can inform clinicians and improve the therapies provided, as well as appraise resourcing, particularly if we experience a sudden spike in cases over the coming months.”

Professor Udy said the ability of Australia’s health system to cope with a pandemic may be measured in part by the ability of ICU to respond to the sickest patients

“We’ve never seen this infectious disease before and as a consequence, a lot of the traditional ways that we manage a patient are being challenged. There are complications that can arise as a consequence of the disease, particularly in younger patients.

“This helps us to individualise therapy, and nuance the care that’s provided to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.”