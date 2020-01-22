Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

New UNSW research calls for national action to minimise the risk of the platypus vanishing due to habitat destruction, dams and weirs.

WITH fires ripping through the Australian bush, koalas have been on the forefront of everyone’s mind but it’s not just these fluffy beauties currently in trouble.

New research from UNSW has revealed platypus are also facing tough times and the risk of extinction.

Platypus, once considered widespread across the eastern Australian mainland and Tasmania, have been critically impacted by the drought.

The UNSW research is calling for national action to minimise the risk of the platypus vanishing due to habitat destruction, dams and weirs.

This study is the first time the risks of extinction has been examined for the unique animal.

Published in the international scientific journal Biological Conservation this month, the study examined the potentially devastating combination of threats to platypus populations, including water resource development, land clearing, climate change and increasingly severe periods of drought.

“There is an urgent need for a national risk assessment for the platypus to assess its conservation status, evaluate risks and impacts, and prioritise management in order to minimise any risk of extinction,” Lead author Dr Gilad Bino, a researcher at the UNSW Centre for Ecosystem science said.

Under predicted climate change, the losses forecast were far greater because of increases in extreme drought frequencies and duration, such as the current dry spell.

Documented declines and local extinctions of the platypus show a species facing considerable risks, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently downgraded the platypus’ conservation status to near threatened.

Director of the UNSW Centre for Ecosystem science and study co-author Professor Richard Kingsford said it was unfortunate that platypuses lived in areas undergoing extensive human development that threatened their lives and long-term viability.

“These include dams that stop their movements, agriculture which can destroy their burrows, fishing gear and yabby traps which can drown them and invasive foxes which can kill them,” Prof Kingsford said.

Study co-author Professor Brendan Wintle at The University of Melbourne said it was important that preventive measures were taken now.

“Even for a presumed ‘safe’ species such as the platypus, mitigating or even stopping threats, such as new dams, is likely to be more effective than waiting for the risk of extinction to increase and possible failure,” Prof Wintle said.

“We should learn from the peril facing the koala to understand what happens when we ignore the warning signs.”

Dr Bino said the researchers’ paper added to the increasing body of evidence which showed that the platypus, like many other native Australian species, was on the path to extinction.

“There is an urgent need to implement national conservation efforts for this unique mammal and other species by increasing monitoring, tracking trends, mitigating threats, and protecting and improving management of freshwater habitats,” Dr Bino said.

The platypus research team is continuing to research the ecology and conservation of this enigmatic animal, collaborating with the Taronga Conservation Society, to ensure its future by providing information for effective policy and management.