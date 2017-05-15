Students top of the TAFE class

TWO Coffs-based students were announced as major award winners at TAFE NSW's North Coast Student of the Year awards in Coffs Harbour.

The awards recognised the efforts in 2016 of top-performing TAFE NSW students studying either on-campus, on-the-job or online on the North Coast.

Jacob Owen pictured with Alicia Bales, TAFE NSW North Coast Director of Industry Services. TAFE NSW

The winning students studying at TAFE NSW's Coffs Harbour campuses were Apprentice of the Year Jacob Owen, who studied Certificate III in Commercial Cookery at Coffs Harbour Education Campus and Education Employment and Support Student of the Year, Esmaeel Arab, who studied the Certificate III in Spoken and Written English at Coffs Harbour Campus in Glenreagh St.

TAFE NSW regional general manager Elizabeth McGregor said she was inspired and moved by the dedication and commitment shown by the winning students and the finalists.

"They've all decided where and what they want to be and they have gone for it with great ambition and confidence," Ms McGregor said.

"They are doing what they love and are passionate about, and are contributing to their local economy and community as a result," she said.