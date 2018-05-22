Menu
THIRST TO HELP: Coffs Harbour High School students walk to raise funds for global access to clean water.
News

Students take on global walk for water

Jasmine Minhas
by
22nd May 2018 1:00 PM

ABOUT 100 Coffs Harbour students walked 6km along the coastline to raise funds for their global peers who have to walk an average of that distance to access water, which is often not clean.

The students from Coffs Harbour High School joined thousands around the world today in World Vision's Global 6K for Water, which aims to bring clean water to communities in developing countries.

The students donned their 'race bibs' with a picture of the child they were walking for as motivation and rallied the community to get on board.

This is the first year Australia has joined the global movement, which takes place annually in more than 20countries.

Six kilometres is the average distance people - usually women and girls - walk to fetch water for their families in the developing world.

Each day, nearly 1000 children aged younger than five die from diarrhoea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation and improper hygiene - more than AIDS and malaria combined.

Thankfully, the number of people without access to clean water is shrinking.

Nearly 90per cent of the global population now has access to clean water.

Coffs Coast Advocate

