PROTEST: School students, teachers and parents rally for action on climate change.
Students skip school to rally for action on climate change

Jasmine Minhas
by
30th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
STUDENTS from several Coffs Harbour schools cut class today in a desperate bid calling on politicians to take action on climate change - and with news this week the Adani coal mine will soon begin construction, the urgency was evident.

A crowd of more than 100students gathered at CoffSt as part of a nationwide strike before marching through the CBD and meeting with local MPs.

The national Strike 4 Climate Action, inspired by the actions of a 15-year-old Swedish student, involved children in capital cities and about 20regional centres.

The local action was spearheaded by 13-year-old award-winning slam poet and author Solli Raphael, who is a Year 8 Coffs Harbour student.

"We are going on strike because without a healthy and sustainable environment to live in, there's no point in having an education in the future,” he said.

Solli, who is the youngest-ever winner of the Australian Poetry Slam and whose poetry explores the issues surrounding climate change, performed his piece We Can Be More at the rally.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the school strike, imploring children to stay in class.

"What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools,” he said.

The strike took place just a day after Indian company Adani announced its controversial Carmichael coal mine and rail project will go ahead, and will be 100per cent self-financed.

The coal mine, which will be built in Queensland and was set to be one of the largest in the world, has however been scaled back.

