Students sit for first HSC exam

2018 HSC day one Jetty High Coffs Harbour: Students from Jetty High Coffs Harbour comment on day one of the 2018 HSC

COFFS Harbour High School's year 12 students appeared calm and collected after completing their first HSC exam today.

After months of preparation, the students were among more than 60,000 around the state that sat for English paper one today.

Coffs Harbour High School principal Patti Kearns said the key for making this period of time less stressful for students was by helping them plan out various pathways for their futures.

"I think they'll (the students) will take the HSC in their stride," she said.

"A lot of them have their uni applications in, some planning to study locally have submitted early entry applications.

"I think we can make these events too stressful for kids and we aim certainly not to do that.

"I think being prepared, and having various pathways ahead of them is key. We work a lot with the parents and students to work out that next stage."

English paper two will take place across the state tomorrow.

The last exam will be on November 9 and students will receive their ATARs on December 14.