Students running for fun

ALL SET: Coramba Public School students are preparing for another tilt at Coffs Coast Running Festival. Nashyspix

ENTRIES are streaming in from local schools eager to be part of Coffs Harbour Running Festival and with just over a week to go time is running out to enter.

Event director Noel Phillips said it's great to see so many students getting behind the event.

"Schools have been encouraging students to take part and promoting the event through newsletters, websites and social media channels," he said.

"Last year's event saw over 300 students from 30 different schools take part and it was fantastic to see them dressed in school colours to take part with friends and family and really enjoying the spirit.

"We had students from as young as three to those in year 12 representing schools of all sizes from Kulai preschool to Jetty High, with a strong contingent from St Augustine's Primary, Coramba Public, Orara High, Mary Help Of Christians and St John Paul College.

"Our aim is to have participants representing every school across the Coffs Coast."

Students can run or walk with friends, family members or teachers over a 3km, 5km, 10km or 21km distance.

Some take part in more than one event, often leaving parents in their wake as they sprint off.

"We want to encourage young people to get outdoors and do something active.

"Not only are they setting a healthy goal but they support a local event and worthy nominated charities.

"All proceeds help sick and disadvantaged children and those with special needs."

Recipients this year include Camp Quality, Coffs Coast Autism, Early Connections and Life Education.

To enter Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 9 go to villagesports.com.au