Students reveal alarming sexual assault and harassment cases

ALARMING: Around 1.6% of respondents from around Australia experienced sexual assault in a 'university setting' during 2015 or 2016, while 1 in 5 experienced sexual harassment.

SOUTHERN Cross University have apologised to students following the release of a Human Rights Commission report into sexual assault and harassment in Australian universities.

The confronting statistics reveal around 17% of SCU students experienced sexual harassment during 2016.

Around 2.6% of respondents said they experienced sexual assault in a 'university' setting in 2015 or 2016.

Around 66% SCU respondents claimed they were harassed by fellow students, while a worrying 9% of respondents claimed they were harassed by a tutor or lecturer.

Only 6% of respondents made a formal report or complaint.

What is even more concerning is that 95% of victims did not seek assistance or support, believing the cases were not 'serious' enough.

SCU Vice Chancellor and President Professor Adam Shoemaker condemned perpetrators, saying the results were unacceptable.

"On behalf of Southern Cross University, I want to apologise without reservation to all those persons under our care who have experienced sexual assault or harassment,” Professor Shoemaker said.

"Every case of sexual assault or harassment is one too many. We have the potential to shape change, both in our own university communities and across society, and we will do so.”

Overall results from the Change the Course: National Report on Sexual Assault and Harassment at Australian Universities shows one in five respondents experienced sexual harassment at university during 2016.

Around 1.6% of respondents experienced sexual assault in a 'university setting' during 2015 or 2016.

Further information for victims of sexual assault or harassment is available at www.scu.edu.au/help.