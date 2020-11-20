Menu
( From left ) Julian McMicking, Emma Carland, Harrison Young, Flynn Walmsley, Nicholas Thompson, Evie Morris-Newell, Zoe Sieders, Mali Dawson, Charlotte Johnson, Katherine Tam, and Bella Morris-Newell. Centenary State High School students. Wednesday. 18th Nov 2020
News

Students produce moving tribute to Eurydice Dixon

Michael Nolan
20th Nov 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
FOR Centenary Heights State High School students, learning how to build healthy relationship is as important as passing their maths, English and science exams.

Issues around domestic violence are discussed openly to reduce the terrible - and often tragic - rate of violence against women.

When the school's principal, Maryanne Walsh, suggested a small group of students produces a tribute to slain comedian Eurydice Dixon, it was no surprise when it became a fully scored piece of orchestral music, complete with backing vocals and a video.

The tribute, titled Eurydice was written by Bishop Cameron Venables.

CHSHS student Harrison Young arranged the tribute, and it will feature in today's White Ribbon Day Service at the Empire Theatre.

Lead singer Julian McMicking said he was proud to lend his voice to the cause.

"Domestic violence is something people keep to themselves, but we should be open about," he said.

"It is not OK."

 

The tribute was recorded in late-2019 with the final video edit produced earlier this year.

It was shared throughout the school and has become a vehicle to talk about domestic and sexual violence.

Julian said the effects of violence between parents at home spilt into school, by influencing a student's behaviour.

"Teachers are then affected by the student's behaviour," he said.

"It is like dominoes."

It was for that reason that Julian called on the next generation of students to stand together and reject violence.

"It is not just adult business, it is everyone's business," he said.

"It affects everyone, so we are all responsible for it."

The school's music co-ordinator, Heidi Law, guided the students through the project, but said her input was minimal.

"Harrison Young really understood what the song was about," she said.

"It was very raw - simply vocals and guitar - but he captured its sentiment and made it a musical presentation that is quite powerful.

"Part of our pastoral care program is all about healthily relationships, it is part of the curriculum.

"This is another avenue for those conversations to be had between students."

The White Ribbon Day service at the Empire Theatre runs from 7-8am today.\

Originally published as Students produce moving tribute to Eurydice Dixon

