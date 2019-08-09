Menu
The Coffs Harbour Public School team at the Paul Kelly Cup at GIANTS Stadium.
Sport

Students hit centre stage in Sydney

Sam Flanagan
9th Aug 2019 12:25 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Young Aussie Rules players from Coffs Harbour have recently returned from the biggest moment of their budding careers.

Students from Coffs Harbour Public School and Bishop Druitt College took part in the finals of the Paul Kelly Cup in Sydney after progressing through the regional stages.

The competition gave the players the chance to grace the turf at Giants Stadium, home of Greater Western Sydney.

Unfortunatly the boys side from Coffs Harbour Public School and the girls team from BDC weren't able to return with the cup, but had a great time strutting their stuff against the best players in NSW.

"It's been an incredible experience, this is the first Bishop Druitt School team that has got to the state finals," BDC coach Samuel Kormhauser said.

"To see the girls compete at this stage with only one girl who plays footy regularly is a huge achievement. I am really looking forward to seeing the game grow after their experience."

Giants AFLW player Erin McKinnon said the Paul Kelly Cup is a great platform for the sport's youth.

"I am so jealous of watching all of these kids out here today, I would have loved this opportunity to play in a stadium like this when I was in primary school," McKinnon said.

St Catherine's Singleton and Albury Public School won the respecrtive finals.

