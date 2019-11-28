Students demand climate action

Participants will hold one minute’s silence for those who have been affected, followed by speeches by students, a GP and statements from those directly affected by fires. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

THEY know what they want and aren’t afraid to stand up for it.

Students across Australia including the Coffs Coast will walk out of class tomorrow in solidarity with people impacted by recent bushfires to demand action on the climate crisis.

Bellingen High School students will join supported to sit outside the office of Cowper MP, Pat Conaghan from noon until 1.30pm.

Coffs Harbour school strikers will deliver a letter to Pat Conaghan addressing climate change as an issue now affecting their own homes and listing three demands.

“We urge you to support the School Strikers for Climate Change Demands. These are:

1. No new coal, oil and gas projects, including the Adani mine.

2. 100% renewable energy generation and exports by 2030.

3. Fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and communities,” the letter states.

Across the nation, over 50 cities and towns are expected to participate in the solidarity sit-down with students targeting politicians and companies offering thoughts and prayers, but coninuting to support the coal, oil and gas industries.

Actions are being organised by the School Strike 4 Climate movement in Australia and is inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

The strike will take place at 39 Little Street, Coffs Harbour.