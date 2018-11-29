Students cut from class to demand action on climate change

Slam poet Solli Raphael is one of the organisers of the Coffs Harbour strike.

Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour students will be among thousands from across the nation taking part in a national strike on Friday to demand politicians act urgently to take action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

In an Australian first, students from more than 200 schools across metropolitan and regional Australia are expected to strike.

The national strike was initiated by Central Victorian students who began striking in Bendigo on November 1.

The action was inspired by a 15-year-old Swedish student who started striking this year and strikes with other kids every Friday.

As a show of support for the Australian campaign, students in Sweden, France, Norway and Finland will also be striking.

Coffs Harbour's award winning slam poet Solli Raphael is lending his voice to the campaign kicking things off at 10am at Coff Street, next to the swimming pool.

At 10.30am Solli will perform slam poetry on climate change and at 10.40am they will walk through town to spread the word and meet with MPs including Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser who has agreed to meet with them at 11am.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged students to stay in school.

"We don't support the idea of kids not going to school to participate in things that can be dealt with outside of school,” Mr Morrison said.

"We do not support our schools being turned into parliaments.

"We think kids should be in school learning

"What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools.”