Students create together

TO give students a true understand of what an art installation is, Ms Kerrie Hall assigned them a project to utilise a art space and create a unique piece of artwork.

The 24 Year 10 students involved worked in groups to brainstorm ideas and came together to create a single piece of artwork.

"A lot of teamwork went into this. It was so fun, most of all it was really inspiring because the artist, we were basing the work on, had been through so much hardship in terms of her mental health. She grew up hallucinating dots everywhere and incorporated it into her artwork,” said one of the students involved, Megan Mason. Students designed the installation based on the Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama after learning about her life, painting characteristics and created their own interpretation.

Art teacher Kerrie Hall said this was the first installation of its kind at the school and took the class about five weeks to create.

Students used recycled items such as classroom blinds and embraced working together in groups.

"I was more enthusiastic about their reaction.

"They really embraced it and had fun while learning,” she said.

"This was the first of it's kind where we've used the art space like this which the students really enjoyed and learnt what an installation really is.

If you'd like to see the installation, visit the front office of Woolgoolga High School.