Students buzzing after capturing Easter Show prize

BEE HAPPY: Sue Rees with students Luke Trebilcock, Sharna Hussell, Liam Edmonds and D-Jay Rogers and their prize winning honey. Contributed

A TEACHER with a love of bee keeping has opened the door to Royal Easter Show glory for students at Coffs Harbour Learning Centre.

By her own admission, Sue Rees is passionate about bees, keeping these insects vital to life and the magical golden food they deliver.

She was pleased when her students also caught the bug and so proud their shared labours have now won a bronze medal at the Royal Easter Show.

"The Easter Show is also known as the Royal Honey Show and is the number one event for bee keepers and honey exhibitors in Australia,” she said.

"We exhibited both light and dark honey receiving 90 and 80 points respectively which gave our students third place in the schools category.”

Sue revealed this latest success comes at the end of a long process.

"The students began by building the hives from scratch and introducing the bees.

"Along the way they have used the wax to make candles and of course there's the honey.

"The project has been marvellous for engaging their young minds and as I love this activity so much it makes me extra proud to see how successful they have become.”

Schools at Grafton and Alstonville have taken notice of what the Coffs kids have done and are introducing a bee keeping course to the curriculum.

With the Coffs Harbour Show coming soon, Sue and the students arranged to enter their award winning product for judging and it will take something special to keep them away from the top prize.

Incidentally, honey lovers may purchase a supply by calling to the school at 132 Linden Avenue, Boambee East.