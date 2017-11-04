Students aid in turtle release

THE sky was blue, the temperature hot and the water clear, perfect for a turtle release.

A member of the public called Dolphin Marine Magic on Thursday, concerned about a turtle near the slip way in the harbour.

The vet team headed out, picked up a lethargic Green Sea Turtle and with a little bit of overnight TLC, the turtle was back to normal and ready to be released into the beautiful waters of the Solitary Island Marine Parks.

As part of their Marine Park elective subject, students from Jetty High School were fortunate to meet Dolphin Marine Magic (DMM) team members Kieran Marshall and Paola Diaz at Muttonbird Island and aid in the release.

"At the moment, we're involved in a scientists in school program which means that vet Duan from DMM and the team can come to Coffs High or we can go to DMM and the kids can do some real hands on science," said Mark Auston Marke Park teacher at Jetty High School.

"We've been doing lots of interesting things like analysing faeces, blood, dissecting seals and turtles and taking samples from the animals that have unfortunately died on the beach and sending them off to pathology to try and work out why the animals died.

"The kids are really really passionate about the marine environment and we try and encourage a connectivity between kids and the environment and there's no better way to do that than to be involved in things like this.