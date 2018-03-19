Menu
Support worker Joel Durbidge and Ben Norton will attempt to tackle Mt Everest.
Student with disabilities makes history with Everest climb

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Mar 2018 12:30 PM

A COFFS Harbour student is on his way to make history and become the youngest person with Cerebral Palsy to take on Mount Everest.

Describing himself as a 'modern day Forrest Gump', Ben Norton, 22, is trekking 17,600 feet up to Mt Everest Base Camp next week.

Born 10-weeks premature, Ben's parents were told his chances of walking and talking were slim.

But now Ben, who was diagnosed with movement disorder Cerebral Palsy at age two and also lives with autism and intellectual delay, is determined to raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation - despite his fear of heights.

Support worker Joel Durbidge and Ben Norton will attempt to tackle Mt Everest.
"I spend a lot of energy on my running and have been running since primary school, a modern day Forrest Gump I suppose,” he said.

"The reason behind my adventure next year is to raise much needed money for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance so that people like myself are granted as many opportunities as possible.”

Ben has been training for over a year. He runs four times a week, has taken part in triathlons and has even been black water rafting in New Zealand.

Ben will be taking on the 18-day journey with his long term support worker Joel Durbidge, whose sister also lives with Cerebral Palsy.

To make a donation to Ben's fundraiser visit https://cpa-everest-2018.everydayhero.com/au/bens-everest-trek.

