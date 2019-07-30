Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Student ‘live streamed’ from car before fatal crash

by Campbell Gellie
30th Jul 2019 5:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEPALESE nurse who died in a crash near Cooma Facebook live streamed herself dancing to music in a car with friends hours before the accident.

Samikshya Subedi, 22, was believed to be in the back seat when the grey Mazda 6, carrying five people lost control, rolled and hit a tree about 3.40am on Sunday.

Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook


The car was heading south on the Monaro Hwy outside of Bunyan.

Ms Subedi was thrown metres from the car and she died at the scene.

Gopal Bhandari was in the front passenger seat also died in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with head injuries while the other passenger was driven by paramedics to Cooma Hospital.

On Saturday Ms Subedi, who is a nurse, live streamed the group's road trip to the Snowy Mountains.

Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook
Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook

The group were singing along to music and speaking loudly to each other.

Tributes have been flowing for Ms Subedi on social media following the tragic accident.

"Can't believe she is no more," Prasanna Subedi wrote.

"Just yesterday I was watching her live.

"Rest in Peace and get well soon friends."

 

The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks facebook live motoring music nsw

Top Stories

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime THE 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges, including having sex with dogs.

    Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    premium_icon Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    News Hours of dedication will all come down to two minutes on stage

    RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    premium_icon RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    News Victim of violent and foul-mouthed attack wants justice.

    Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    premium_icon Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    News The Office of Local Government is monitoring the situation.