Polly Rogers was killed after falling out of an emergency window on a party bus. Picture: GoFundMe
Student dies after falling out of party bus

3rd May 2018 12:43 PM

A 20-YEAR-OLD American woman was killed on Tuesday night after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in North Carolina.

Police have identified the young woman as college student Polly Miranda Rogers.

Police say Ms Rogers was riding in a chartered party bus at about 10.30pm on Tuesday night when she fell out of the window and then was hit by two vehicles.

Police say speed is not a factor in the crash. It is unclear whether alcohol or drug use were factors in this incident.

Ms Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the bus had left the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was headed to a bar.

Officials say Ms Rogers was a student at the university.

Authorities are still investigating. So far, no charges have been filed.

