Crime

Student in court over brutal echidna death

31st Jul 2019 7:17 AM
A CHINESE student will face sentencing for allegedly killing an echidna by dropping and throwing rocks at it on a Brisbane university campus.

Zhenbo Gao, 24, is accused of inflicting a painful death on the animal at Griffith University in Nathan in May last year.

Gao was allegedly caught by campus security guards flipping over the lifeless echidna about 10.30pm, according to a statement of facts.

He later told RSPCA investigators he was curious about the echidna when he came across it and wanted to take it home.

He said he then threw it to see if how it would handle the fall before throwing rocks at it to move it.

An autopsy revealed the echidna, a young adult, had broken quills, haemorrhaging around the skull and extensive bruising.

"The findings of the autopsy indicate that the echidna died from blunt force trauma and would have endured significant pain and suffering, as well as fear and terror, in the process," the statement of facts state.

Gao, a business student, will face Holland Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

