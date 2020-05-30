Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

White House in lockdown as furious protesters flood streets

by Erica Davies
30th May 2020 11:06 AM

 

The White House has been placed on lockdown as furious George Floyd demonstrators flooded the streets of the capital and cities across the country on Friday for a fourth night of rage.

Secret Service officials placed the President's residence on high alert in response to angry crowds gathering in Washington DC to protest the death of the 46-year-old black father in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meanwhile, dozens of other demonstrations opposing police brutality sprung up across the US - with violence breaking out in Atlanta, where rioters were seen smashing windows at a CNN office in the city.

 

Secret Service agents were seen arresting at least one person in front of the White House, USA Today reported.

Multiple White House reporters have claimed they're still inside the building.

NPR reporter Tamara Keith described the "intense protest" across the street from the White House, where dozens of protesters gathered to chant "I can't breathe!", "Black lives matter", and "No justice, no peace".

Protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Washington DC and shut down traffic for a few moments before continuing on to the White House.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 'Stuck inside': White House in lockdown

america george floyd protests white house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Hundreds of thousands of Australians, some of whom were hounded for years over debts that were wrongly issued, will get a huge cash refund.

        Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        Crime Man charged with aggravated break and enter offences

        REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        premium_icon REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        News THE time has come to grab your friends, head down to the pub, enjoy a cold one and...

        Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        premium_icon Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        News Ten artists from the Coffs Coast are set to feature in an Aboriginal art trail...