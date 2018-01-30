Menu
Struggling for peace during dinner time

Kyra Ensbey and dog Chilli.
Kyra Ensbey and dog Chilli.
IS THERE one trick you're struggling to teach your dog and want professional help with?

Every week, Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy Dog Training, answers questions from the public about their dog and provides professional help with strategies and ideas.

Question: My dog Girly constantly begs at the table when we are eating. I find this behaviour really annoying, please help. - Martin Hope

Answer: Dogs are opportunistic and will do whatever gives them or will potentially give them the most pay.

Firstly, no one should ever feed Girly from their hand while eating food at the table.

You can put her outside while you eat and give her a small treat for doing so.

You can also train her to do what I call reverse begging.

To do this, place an old towel within throwing distance of the dinner table.

While you are sitting at the table give her the command mat and throw a morsel of food onto the towel.

In time, Girly will realise that the only place that she gets food, while you're eating is on her mat.

