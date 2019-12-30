Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

The Coffs Coast region is forecast to experience strong winds on New Year’s Eve.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for several areas along the state's east, including the Coffs Coast.

The Mid North Coast region is forecast to experience the strong winds from this evening, but will particularly affect the region tomorrow (December 31).

Jonathan How, forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said gusts currently affecting southern Australia will contract towards the east this afternoon before picking up tomorrow.

He said Melbourne Airport has recorded winds of up to 91km/h today.

"Ahead of the cold front coming through we are seeing very strong and gusty north and north-westerly winds," he said.

"Into tonight and tomorrow we will see those strong winds continue but contract towards the east however it will really pick up across NSW … on Monday night and into Tuesday."

The Coffs Coast, Sydney, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast are all predicted to be affected by these strong winds.

Winds are expected to reach between 26 knots up to 33 knots.

On the Coffs Coast winds are forecast to reach up to 35km/h this evening, as well as tomorrow (December 31).