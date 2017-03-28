30°
Strong voice added to campaign to end logging

Brad Greenshields
| 28th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Green upper house member Dawn Walker in the native forests near the Kalang River.
Green upper house member Dawn Walker in the native forests near the Kalang River.

NEW Greens upper house member Dawn Walker met with local forest campaigners in Bellingen to call for an end to logging in native forests.

Ms Walker also gave ger support to the group on Saturday for their campaign to protect the Kalang headwaters.

"Our native forests are vital to the survival of many endangered species of plants and animals and our forests play a vital role in reducing the effects of climate change, such as the record heatwaves that hit the Mid North Coast this summer" Ms Walker said.

"Not only is native forest logging unsustainable, it is unprofitable. For most of the past decade NSW Forestry Corporation's native logging division has operated at a loss while the plantation division has continued to operate profitably.”

Ms Walker said figures obtained by her party showed NSW taxpayers lost more than $40 million from logging in NSW's native forests over the past four years.

On the weekend she called for the NSW Forestry Corporation to not log in Kalang's biodiverse headwaters where the land is steep and prone to erosion.

"This area of old growth eucalypts and rainforest is rich in biodiversity. It should be preserved as part of a new Great Koala National Park, not logged for a short term profit,” she said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen dawn walker forests nsw greens kalang river logging

