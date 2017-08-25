Strong marine wind warning issued for Coffs

STRONG WINDS: Strong marine winds have been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Coffs Coast.

THE Bureau of Meteorology today issued a marine strong wind warning for the Coffs Coast.

Strong offshore winds are expected from today until midnight Saturday.

Winds of up to 25 knots are expected to hit later today.

On land, winds will be blowing from a south to south-westerly direction at speeds of 25-40kph.

Tomorrow winds will be blowing at between 20-30kph in the morning before dropping at midday and becoming light late afternoon.

Light winds are expected on Sunday.

For the latest conditions, visit the BoM website.