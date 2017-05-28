Strong last quarter sees Saints get home again

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt of the Coffs Breakers tries to evade his way out of trouble against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

FOR the second week in a row Sawtell/Toormina has turned a match that was a toss of the coin at the final break into a win with a strong final quarter.

Trailing by four points at the final break, the Saints took advantage of the northerly wind in the final stanza kicking five goals to record a 19 point victory against cross-town rival the Coffs Breakers.

See Wednesday's Advocate for more details.

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

2.0 8.4 10.5 15.10 (100)

COFFS BREAKERS

4.3 7.5 10.9 12.9 (81)

Goals - Saw: J. Angel 5, M. Trotter 2, J. Ellis-Cluff 2, M. Couzens 2, D. Pritchard 2, D. Johnson, A. Kennedy-Carvalho. Coffs: N. Stanlan-Velt 3, F. Duryea 3, L. Paige 2, J. Sincock, M. Pearce, C. Frangos.

PORT MACQUARIE

4.8 14.16 16.19 20.24 (144)

GRAFTON

0.3 0.3 1.3 1.3 (9)

Goals - Port: J. Schmidt 6, C. Dicker 5, S. Johnson 4, L. Philpott 2, B. Hayward, S. Guthrie, R. Irwin. Graf: J. McDonald.