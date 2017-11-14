Menu
Strong field for Bonville's Summer Mixed Pairs

Dale and Karen Collings are the champions from the 2017 Summer Mixed Pairs held at Bonville Golf Resort.
A FIELD of 72 players from across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria made their way to Bonville Golf Resort to contest the annual Summer Mixed Pairs Invitational Trophy.

The multi format competition over four days is now in its 17th year, and the opening day's two-person ambrose event saw the Yamba pair of Jan Dampney and Lyn Saggers finish with a Nett score of 66 ¾ to win the day.

An American Foursomes round would decide day two and the team of Jason Weir and Allison Maguire from Keperra finishing strongly to win the round with a Nett score of 71 1/8.

The third round was a 4BBBB Stableford event and it challenged players to sharpen their stroke play skills as the leader board began to fill with what would eventually be a jostle for the trophy on the final day.

Round three's winners David Rogerson and Liz Grant of Nudgee found form to cement their place with 40 points.

Returning champions Vanessa and Michael Hanson of Kingaroy grasped to the bottom of the leader board going into the final round.

Warren Hughes and Sandra Wallace also of Yamba finished with 69 aggregate stableford points to find themselves the day 4 winners and as the pairs rounded the dogleg in their approach to the 18th green, a strong charge from three teams would leave Vanessa and Michael Hanson in third place overall on a countback with 20 ranking points.

Stephen and Aileen Buckley of Yarrawonga / Mulwala on the Murray River nabbed the runner-up prize on 18 ranking points while overall winners Dale and Karen Collings of Nudgee brought their A-game in the deciding stages to finish well ahead with 10 ranking points.

Topics:  bonville golf resort golf

