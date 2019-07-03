Stroll to the seaside

Katherine James of The Edge Coffs Harbour shares this Diggers Beach property as our first House Hunt feature property for July.

Can you tell us about this home?

Rarely is a stylish home of impressive size in this beachside dress circle location offered for sale. Just a short stroll to the sun drenched sandy shores to one of Coffs Harbours favourite swimming and surfing beaches "Diggers Beach", you'll find this property.

Positioned nicely in a quiet street with a lush green vista to the park across the street to the front and a leafy nature reserve to the side.

This generous home offers formal living/dining, super family sized kitchen, open plan family room and second dining area, four great sized bedrooms and a good size office with two bathrooms upstairs and a third downstairs.

Outside you will find a gorgeous covered entertaining area and a fully fenced yard with loads of room for the children to play.

Access to the yard via double gates gives ample space for that much loved boat or van. Additional extras include air conditioning and recently installed solar power.

Convenient to shopping centre, restaurants and cafes as well. What more could you wish for?

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The fantastic location - an easy walk to Diggers Beach.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home would suite a professional couple or a family.

2 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour

4+ bed

3 bath

2 car

PRICE: $850,000 - $899,000

INSPECT: Saturday, 11:15 - 11:45am

AGENT: Katherine James, The Edge Coffs Harbour, 0421 699 554