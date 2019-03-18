Striving to make Coffs a priority

HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM: Country Labor candidate for the State seat of Coffs Harbour Tony Judge and his wife, Diane.

HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM: Country Labor candidate for the State seat of Coffs Harbour Tony Judge and his wife, Diane. Contributed

I MOVED here a few years ago with my wife, Diane, and we felt instantly welcome because this is a great community.

Since I was pre-selected as the Labor candidate I have spent my time listening to our community at markets, street stalls, on the phone and at their front doors.

I have asked what people want, not just the big end of town or special interest groups, but the people who make up this community.

We need jobs for young people so they get the best start in life.

We need jobs for the mature people who are left behind. We need more nurses, because nurses save lives.

We need targeted, free TAFE courses for the jobs of the present and the future.

We need to look to the future.

Climate change is real and we need to act now before it's too late.

We need more renewable energy.

We need to preserve our forests and stop uncontrolled land clearing.

We need to protect our clean water, forests and wildlife because that's the legacy we will pass to our children and grandchildren.

We need a local member who will fight for our fair share. Regional NSW has been neglected by a government that is focused on Sydney.

People on lower wages and pensions have been left behind. Working people have been forced to accept poor conditions and underpayment just to get a job.

TAFE students have had fewer opportunities and have been forced to pay higher fees to study.

For average people, the cost of living is rising faster than their income.

Those people need someone who understands and shares their priorities to be their voice in parliament.

Their priorities are my priorities and they are Labor priorities.

I want to be that voice as our state member.