Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Midday Monday at the Jetty Strip
Midday Monday at the Jetty Strip
News

Stripped of business

Wendy Andrews
23rd Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USUALLY bustling with customers, alive with chatter, wonderful aromas in the air and busy wait staff weaving in between tables; today the Jetty Strip, the heart of our dining culture was a ghost town.

Adhering to the latest COVID-19 government directive for restaurants and cafes to close to all but takeaway customers, food businesses at the Jetty have taken a direct hit.

While some will be organising evening takeaways and hoping this trade will see them through these uncertain times, others may close the doors and ride out the current situation.

business cafe culture cofffs harbour restaurants
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus crisis hits NSW hard: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis hits NSW hard: All you need to know

        Health THE brutal reality of shutdowns forced by the surging coronavirus pandemic has been reflected in 'Depression' like scenes of people queueing for help in NSW.

        NSW schools not given ‘enhanced’ clean for COVID-19

        premium_icon NSW schools not given ‘enhanced’ clean for COVID-19

        Health School cleaners say they don't have time or disinfectant

        Mayor’s COVID-19 message: stay calm, stop hoarding

        premium_icon Mayor’s COVID-19 message: stay calm, stop hoarding

        News ‘We have never seen anything like this in our lifetime.’

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days