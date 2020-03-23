Stripped of business

USUALLY bustling with customers, alive with chatter, wonderful aromas in the air and busy wait staff weaving in between tables; today the Jetty Strip, the heart of our dining culture was a ghost town.

Adhering to the latest COVID-19 government directive for restaurants and cafes to close to all but takeaway customers, food businesses at the Jetty have taken a direct hit.

While some will be organising evening takeaways and hoping this trade will see them through these uncertain times, others may close the doors and ride out the current situation.