Violent crimes: are people being pushed to the limit?

There have been several violent robberies across the region in recent weeks.

There have been several violent robberies across the region in recent weeks.

In recent weeks there have been a number of violent robberies.

Some have involved high speed police chases through busy streets, others have seen weapons used on unsuspecting victims at their workplace or in their homes.

Some arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing into a number of the matters:

- On Sunday a man and woman were inside an apartment on Boronia Street, Sawtell, when an unknown man attended and entered the unit.

He allegedly produced a knife and stole the keys to a grey 2018 Audi Q5 station wagon, which was parked in the driveway and fled the scene: Read the full story here

- On Saturday night there was an armed holdup at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way.

Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Sunday.

Police were told a man threatened a female staff member with a firearm, before jumping the counter and taking a sum of money: Read the full story here

- On Monday (March 9) a man was arrested up at Beacons Hill after leading police on a chase and later torching the car he was alleged to have stolen.

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

The 36-year-old has been the subject of a large police response including officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command in relation to several incidents: Read the full story here.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan is on the record saying the recently confirmed $25-a-week increase in the Jobseeker payment "fell short" and has expressed concerns people could be pushed further into poverty and desperate measures.

RELATED: Warning bells sound on 'city centric' Jobseeker rules

He is a former police officer and lawyer so has a unique insight.

It's not the first time he has spoken out on the issue, breaking ranks with his Coalition colleagues.

In February last year he called for the Coalition to raise Newstart by $75 a week and said at the time that children were going to school without food.

"I would urge my colleagues from both sides of the floor to have a real discussion. Not just throw it up in the air and punch the ball around," he said at the time.

Don't forget: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription now

Speaking at a media conference in relation to another matter Inspector Brendan Gorman from the Coffs/Clarence Police District was asked if the events were linked and if there had been a marked increase in violent crime in recent months.

Inspector Brendan Gorman at a crime meeting in Council chambers.

All he would say is that investigations are continuing.

Mr Conaghan was unavailable for an interview this week as he is in parliament.