Striking students’ opposition to gas gathers steam

Ellena Cheers-Flavell talks change at the Climate Crisis National Day of Action in Sawtell.

HIGH school climate activists have refocused their efforts and are shaping up for a fight over energy policy.

A series of protests are planned for September 25 against Federal Government moves to invest heavily in the natural gas sector, a prospect labelled “irresponsible” by year 11 student Ellena Cheers-Flavell.

The Toormina high student has been involved in past climate protests and the community push to have Coffs Harbour City Council declare a climate emergency.

While that ultimately resulted in a watered-down “symbolic” declaration from Council the students’ have turned their attention to the potential deregulation of, and investment in, the gas industry.

“Students here on the Coffs Coast want Scott Morrison to invest COVID-19 recovery funds into renewable energy, creating thousands of jobs that would also help tackle climate change,” Ms Cheers-Flavell said.

“Giving billions of taxpayer dollars to the polluting gas industry is clearly an irresponsible use of public funds.”’

Staff and students protest at Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh’s office.

The issue has gathered steam after a number of Government MPs threw their support behind plans for a “gas-fired recovery” from the coronavirus economic mire, contained in leaked documents from the The National COVID-19 Coordination Commission.

Questions were raised over the make-up of the Commission, established by Scott Morrison in March, which included a number of people with ties to the fossil fuel industry, including the chair Neville Power.

Mr Power is a director of gas company Strike Energy and stepped back from his position of Deputy Chairman in March over conflict of interest concerns following his appointment to the commission.

Mr Power also holds shares in the company worth more than $2.4 million dollars.

The commission is charged with accelerating economic recovery and is expected to propose underwriting gas prices and investing in gas projects including the construction of new pipelines.

“The leaked gas plans come from the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, a commission that is stacked with gas executives,” said Ryan Gilchrist, year 12 student at Toormina High.

“Of course they’re trying to convince Scott Morrison to give billions of taxpayer dollars to their own industry. It’s appalling.”

As part of the day of action, school students in Emerald Beach, Coffs Harbour Jetty and Sawtell Beach will rally to demand Scott Morrison rule out giving billions of COVID-19 recovery funds to gas.

Protesters at the Climate Crisis National Day of Action in Sawtell model the latest in 2019 agitation fashion.

The #FundOurFutureNotGas day of action is organised by the School Strike 4 Climate network and has already spread across the country, with hundreds of actions planned.

Students and the community will form a line along the beach 1.5m apart to symbolise the collective mindset of “Fund Our Future Not Gas”.

People will be asked to bring along colourful banners and posters to advocate for the issue which will be coupled with great sound bites and visuals.

Strict social distancing practices will be implemented along with the use of masks being strongly recommended.

The actions start at dawn on Emerald Beach, 8.30am at Coffs Harbour Jetty and the main rally begins at 10am at Sawtell Beach.