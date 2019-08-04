Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Strike League: Cyclones v Blaze livestream

by David Wood
4th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to our NT's Strike League season opener live streaming between City Cyclones and Desert Blaze livestreamed here and then available on replay.

Watch the action here from 11am AEST. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above when the game is live.

THE SQUADS: Check out all the teams here with players from all around the country in action

This game will be available here on replay.

From 3pm AEST we will livestream the Southern Storm versus City Cyclones.

All games will be available to watch on replay.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

 

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

The City Cyclones and Northern Tide are scheduled for a 2.30pm AEST clash on Wednesday, August 7, before the Blaze and the Hurricanes lock horns on Wednesday, August 14.

For the full scheduled visit the My Cricket website.

More Stories

blaze cyclones livestream strike league

Top Stories

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WITH plenty of health and fitness options across the Coffs Coast, we thought we should try and find the local guru in the industry. Here's the region's top 20.

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News SEAMUS Walsh, 38, was a much-loved father-of-three.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group