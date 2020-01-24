Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN NSW man who was allegedly supplying cocaine in the Byron Bay area has been charged after a police raid.

NSW Police's Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki in 2019 to investigate the supply of cocaine in the region.

Investigations led to a search warrant being executed on a home at Ewingsdale yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was seen inside the home near Byron allegedly attempting to throw items off a balcony.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Police allegedly found and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, cannabis and cash.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of supply prohibited drugs, obstruct/hinder person executing warrant, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cocaine bust drug bust illegal drugs nsw crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        premium_icon Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        News THE Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group has warned against the awarding of 'design and construct' contracts.

        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather PHOTOS: Iconic suburb of Grafton ground zero in wild storm

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is Ash Barty overhyped?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is Ash Barty overhyped?

        Tennis Is our number one seed worthy of the label? We shared our opinion on the matter.

        Coffs Harbour clubs linked to the ‘sports rort’

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour clubs linked to the ‘sports rort’

        News A $200,000 grant was awarded to a Coffs club under the controversial sports...