20°
News

Strike Force investigating series of armed robberies

22nd Jun 2017 5:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NSW Police has released CCTV footage of masked people who they believe may be able to assist with further investigations of six armed robberies over an 18-month period on the Coffs and Mid North Coasts.

The vision depicts the masked people at Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Wauchope, Macksville, and Toormina.

Detectives are appealing for information as investigations continue into the armed robberies.

Strike Force Soren was established by detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate the robberies which are believed to be linked.

SAWTELL - Tuesday 10 November 2015

At a licensed premises on Lyons Rd, Sawtell, three men armed with knives entered at about 9.15pm, threatened a number of employees and patrons and obtained cash before running from the area.

COFFS HARBOUR - Wednesday 17 February 2016

About 9.30pm, five men with their faces covered; entered a licensed club through the bottle shop on Jordan Espl, Coffs Harbour.

The men approached an employee in the office area, demanded money and threatened him with a knife and hammer. After obtaining cash and alcohol, the five men left the scene.

WAUCHOPE - Monday 2 May 2016

Four men, with their faces covered - two armed with knives and one with a pole - smashed through a glass door of a club on King Street, Wauchope at about 10.30pm.

The men stole cash and left the area. The club was closed at the time and staff fled as the men entered.

MYLESTOM - Wednesday 27 October 2016

just before the 10pm closing time of a club on River St, Mylestom, three men smashed a glass door, entered the club and threatened staff. The men stole cash before leaving the club on foot.

MACKSVILLE - Wednesday 8 December 2016

About 10pm as staff members were closing a club on Cooper St, Macksville, four masked men - two armed with knives - smashed the rear glass doors and gained entry. The men stole cash and a female staff member's handbag before running from the area.

TOORMINA - Thursday 20 April 2017

Four men, armed with knives, entered a licensed premises on Toormina Rd, Toormina at about 11.50pm. The men threatened staff and patrons before stealing cash and running from the area.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may know those depicted in the vision, or who has information relevant to the investigation, to come forward or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  armed robberies armed robbery coffs harbour nsw police sawtell strike force soren toormina

Plenty of great waves as south swell sticks around

Plenty of great waves as south swell sticks around

Darryn Quigley gives us the low down on surf conditions.

Small business praises draft town plan

The Woolgoolga has discussed Coffs Harbour City Council's draft town masterplan.

Business owners discuss town masterplan

Have your say on future of public transport

FEEDBACK: Survey asks locals about the future of bus services and pricing

Survey will help set future fares and services.

Rebate will save lives

SAVING LIVES: Swim coach Daniel Bannerman believes a $100 grant for kids' sport could help save lives if used for swimming lessons.

A $100 cash payment for kids sport could prevent drowning.

Local Partners

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

Locals to take part in 125 year celebrations

CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney.

Physie set to celebrate

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Your Piece of Paradise

214 Grays Road, Halfway Creek 2460

House 4 4 2 555,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, this home offers the best of everything with no expense having been...

Much more than you expect!...

749 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Set amongst an idyllic 40ha (100 acres)approx. bush block (with good cleared areas) meandering creek, rainforest, fabulous trails and tracks for walks, horse...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $629,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

Two homes, one title...

217 Sawtell Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 1 $595,000 ...

It is rare to find two homes on the one block of land and still have a super large yard area. This property would be ideal for extended family, live in one home...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

It&#39;s High, It&#39;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Coffs Harbour property values are rising

aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs is one of a raft of regional areas where prices are surging.

Escape to this Korora oasis

Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

Photo: AndreyPopov

Would you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

Budget was a lost opportunity according to property industry

Couple looking at a house

Budget offers little for most property buyers.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!