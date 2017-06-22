Strike Force investigating series of armed robberies

NSW Police has released CCTV footage of masked people who they believe may be able to assist with further investigations of six armed robberies over an 18-month period on the Coffs and Mid North Coasts.

The vision depicts the masked people at Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Wauchope, Macksville, and Toormina.

Detectives are appealing for information as investigations continue into the armed robberies.

Strike Force Soren was established by detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate the robberies which are believed to be linked.

SAWTELL - Tuesday 10 November 2015

At a licensed premises on Lyons Rd, Sawtell, three men armed with knives entered at about 9.15pm, threatened a number of employees and patrons and obtained cash before running from the area.

COFFS HARBOUR - Wednesday 17 February 2016

About 9.30pm, five men with their faces covered; entered a licensed club through the bottle shop on Jordan Espl, Coffs Harbour.

The men approached an employee in the office area, demanded money and threatened him with a knife and hammer. After obtaining cash and alcohol, the five men left the scene.

WAUCHOPE - Monday 2 May 2016

Four men, with their faces covered - two armed with knives and one with a pole - smashed through a glass door of a club on King Street, Wauchope at about 10.30pm.

The men stole cash and left the area. The club was closed at the time and staff fled as the men entered.

MYLESTOM - Wednesday 27 October 2016

just before the 10pm closing time of a club on River St, Mylestom, three men smashed a glass door, entered the club and threatened staff. The men stole cash before leaving the club on foot.

MACKSVILLE - Wednesday 8 December 2016

About 10pm as staff members were closing a club on Cooper St, Macksville, four masked men - two armed with knives - smashed the rear glass doors and gained entry. The men stole cash and a female staff member's handbag before running from the area.

TOORMINA - Thursday 20 April 2017

Four men, armed with knives, entered a licensed premises on Toormina Rd, Toormina at about 11.50pm. The men threatened staff and patrons before stealing cash and running from the area.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may know those depicted in the vision, or who has information relevant to the investigation, to come forward or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.