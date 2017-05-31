Stricter smoking policy declared for Coffs Coast hospitals

INFRINGEMENT NOTICE: The Mid North Coast Local Health District declared infringement notices could be issued from today, if people are found smoking within Coffs Coast hospital public outdoor spaces.

TO PROTECT people from the harmful affects of tobacco smoke, smoke-free public spaces are now being enforced outside Coffs Coast hospitals.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District chose today, World Tobacca Day, to declare legally enforceable smoke-free outdoor places outside all MNCLHD premises.

While there has been a smoke free health care policy in place for some time, the adoption of the by-laws will allow for the issuing of infringement notices at the Coffs Harbour, Macksville, Bellingen and Dorrigo hospitals.

However, a MNCLHD spokeswoman said it would be more inclined to go with education as a way of discouraging people from smoking.

Chair of the MNCLHD Smoke Free Health Care Committee and Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit Paul Corben said the by-laws would protect people from tobacco smoke when they are on MNCLHD premises.

"Our focus regarding Smoke Free Health Care will continue to be on education and providing help to people who smoke through programs such as Nicotine Replacement Therapy,” Mr Corben said.

Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death and disease in Australia.

MNCLHD encourages all smokers to quit.

For more, phone QuitLine on 137848 or visit www.icanquit.com.au.