Stricter rules for Labor donations on the way

STRICTER rules for how NSW Labor manages donations could be introduced as early as next week, state leader Jodi McKay has revealed.

Ms McKay told The Daily Telegraph she would be unveiling new initiatives in consultation with her federal counterpart Anthony Albanese before the ICAC inquiry into an alleged illegal $100,000 donation made in an Aldi shopping bag to the party's NSW branch is even completed.

"Most of (the changes) would be in regard to how donations are managed and the way the party itself - the party headquarters - operate," she said. "We will have a lot more to say at the end of the inquiry, but we will have some initiatives that I believe need to be put into place straight away and that will probably be next week or the week after."

Speaking from Broken Hill, where she yesterday met with locals to discuss water mismanagement in the Murray Darling river system, Ms McKay said she had "no doubt" more issues would emerge as the ICAC hearings continued in Sydney.

"I made a definitive decision to suspend the (NSW Labor) general secretary and I'm going to take other actions that need to be taken in regards to this," she said.

Ms McKay said she was particularly worried members of the party felt they were unable to or did not know how to report potential wrongdoing, despite the sweeping administrative reforms made four years ago.