Strict entry limits enforced at courthouse amid virus threat

MEASURES have been put in place at Coffs Harbour Courthouse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The courthouse remains open for business, however only those who are party to a court or tribunal matter are being admitted into the building, while friends, family and other visitors not involved in court proceedings are being denied entry.

Media representatives and those requiring face-to-face services of the registry that cannot be handled remotely are also permitted, while the use of hand sanitiser upon entering the courthouse is enforced.

Those who have had contact with someone diagnosed or suspected of having coronavirus in the last 14 days, those who are feeling unwell, and those who have returned from overseas in the past 14 days are barred from entering.

Local and District Court sittings are at this stage continuing however attempts are being made to organise for matters to be dealt with electronically where possible.

This includes to organisation of prisoners to appear for their hearings via audio visual link or telephone.

This week it was also announced all new Supreme and District Court jury trials will be suspended until further notice, while jury trials already underway will continue.

Legal Aid NSW advice services are now phone advice only.