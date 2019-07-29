Strict diet behind Manu’s 12kg weight loss

My Kitchen Rules' Manu Feildel opens up on losing 12 kilos.

MANU Feildel has revealed the intense diet and exercise regimen he followed which saw him lose a staggering 12 kilos in just four months.

Earlier this year the My Kitchen Rules judge decided to use a break in his work schedule to try and lose weight.

"Last year I was getting really overweight, then one day I turned to my wife (Clarissa Weerasena) and said, 'I have to lose this,'" he told New Idea.

Feildel and his wife both committed to going to the gym together five days a week while the celebrity chef also just out carbs, sugar and alcohol from his diet.

"I'm very proud I've finally got to where I wanted to go," Feildel said. "After four months, I was 12 kilos down and I am still the same weight today, so I am really happy."

Feildel has been documenting his weight loss journey on Instagram, sharing a post earlier this month of him lifting weights.

"German volume dead lifts. 46 and I can't believe how much I love exercising," the Australia's Got Talent host wrote.

In April, he posed with a 2.5 kilo lump of fat, revealing he had lost "4 of those" in just 12 weeks.

Feildel has been training at The SKWOD Sweat & Social Club in Sydney, the same gym where Guy Sebastian achieved his body transformation in 2017.

In 2017, Feildel revealed to the Kyle and Jackie O Show that filming MKR caused him to put on 10 kilos.

"Every year (with) My Kitchen Rules I put on six to eight kilograms. I go on holiday in the European summer from June to July," he explained.

"Then I do My Kitchen Rules for six months and then I've got Christmas. I've put on 10 kilos again this year."