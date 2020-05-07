Strict bail continues for alleged coronavirus prankster

William West is listed to appear a Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 18.

A MAN who allegedly coughed on a NSW Police Force employee while pretending to be infected with Covid-19 has had his hearing date vacated this week.

William West, 21, is accused of walking into Coffs Harbour Police Station on March 24 and deliberately coughing on a 71-year-old female general station officer.

A friend of Mr West allegedly filmed the incident before it was posted online.

The police station was closed down and the necessary isolation protocols were put in place, until it was revealed Mr West did not have the virus.

He was arrested and charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty and give false information person/property in danger.

Mr West, who has been granted strict bail, has had these conditions continued after his scheduled court appearance on Wednesday was vacated.

As part of the bail conditions he must be of good behaviour and not commit any further offences.

Mr West will instead appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 18.

Since the alleged incident, NSW Police have been given the power to hand out $5,000 on-the-spot fines to people who cough or spit on anyone who is working.

The fine initially applied to those who attacked health and frontline workers, however this was later expanded to all workers.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the new measures last month following several reports of “vile” attacks against workers across the state.